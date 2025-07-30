Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Chemical Park assesses investment portfolio prospects
Entrepreneurs have invested 5.56 billion manat ($3.28 billion) in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, creating over 6,300 jobs. Since 2015, sales reached 14.37 billion manat ($8.47 billion), with exports of 5.17 billion manat ($3.05 billion). In early 2025, sales hit 1.14 billion manat ($0.67 billion), including 544.8 million manat ($321 million) in exports.
