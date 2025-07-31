Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 31, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up to July 30.

The official rate for $1 is 569,213 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,792 rials. On July 30, the euro was priced at 647,441 rials.

Currency Rial on July 31 Rial on July 30 1 US dollar USD 569,213 561,427 1 British pound GBP 755,519 748,850 1 Swiss franc CHF 701,582 695,489 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,421 58,129 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,420 54,941 1 Danish krone DKK 87,492 86,768 1 Indian rupee INR 6,491 6,444 1 UAE Dirham AED 154,993 152,873 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,861,426 1,837,433 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,625 198,355 100 Japanese yen JPY 381,792 377,844 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,512 71,518 1 Omani rial OMR 1,478,642 1,458,611 1 Canadian dollar CAD 411,996 407,443 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 336,441 334,234 1 South African rand ZAR 31,694 31,386 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,025 13,836 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,027 6,827 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,377 154,238 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,449 42,856 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,163 365,326 1 Saudi riyal SAR 151,790 149,714 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,513,864 1,493,157 1 Singapore dollar SGD 439,794 435,746 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 464,160 456,705 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,833 18,566 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 271 267 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 405,474 402,549 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,599 103,775 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,117 78,224 100 Thai baht THB 1,741,811 1,732,504 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,246 132,622 1,000 South Korean won KRW 408,915 403,613 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 802,839 791,858 1 euro EUR 652,792 647,441 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 104,860 103,295 1 Georgian lari GEL 210,452 207,570 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 354,606 34,256 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,272 8,162 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,825 171,429 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 334,832 330,253 100 Philippine pesos PHP 983,638 977,788 1 Tajik somoni TJS 59,520 58,889 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,220 159,993 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,617 4,564

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 823,976 rials and $1 costs 718,480 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 799,977 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,553 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 893,000–896,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1,03 million rials.