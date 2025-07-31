Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 31

Economy Materials 31 July 2025 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 31, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 46 currencies went up to July 30.

The official rate for $1 is 569,213 rials, while one euro is valued at 652,792 rials. On July 30, the euro was priced at 647,441 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 31

Rial on July 30

1 US dollar

USD

569,213

561,427

1 British pound

GBP

755,519

748,850

1 Swiss franc

CHF

701,582

695,489

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,421

58,129

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,420

54,941

1 Danish krone

DKK

87,492

86,768

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,491

6,444

1 UAE Dirham

AED

154,993

152,873

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,861,426

1,837,433

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,625

198,355

100 Japanese yen

JPY

381,792

377,844

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,512

71,518

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,478,642

1,458,611

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

411,996

407,443

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

336,441

334,234

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,694

31,386

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,025

13,836

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,027

6,827

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,377

154,238

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,449

42,856

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,163

365,326

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

151,790

149,714

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,513,864

1,493,157

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

439,794

435,746

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

464,160

456,705

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,833

18,566

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

271

267

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

405,474

402,549

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,599

103,775

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,117

78,224

100 Thai baht

THB

1,741,811

1,732,504

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

134,246

132,622

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

408,915

403,613

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

802,839

791,858

1 euro

EUR

652,792

647,441

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

104,860

103,295

1 Georgian lari

GEL

210,452

207,570

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

354,606

34,256

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,272

8,162

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,825

171,429

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

334,832

330,253

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

983,638

977,788

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

59,520

58,889

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,220

159,993

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,617

4,564

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 823,976 rials and $1 costs 718,480 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 799,977 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,553 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 893,000–896,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1,03 million rials.

