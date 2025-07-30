Turkmenistan, CIS discuss prosecutorial cooperation in Moscow

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 30. The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Moscow hosted a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Russia, Esenmyrat Aydogdyev, and Executive Secretary of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS Member States, Yuri Zhdanov, Trend reports, citing the Turkmen diplomatic mission.

The stakeholders engaged in a discourse on enhancing synergies among the law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), emphasizing the orchestration of forthcoming assemblies pertinent to inter-prosecutorial collaboration.



Strategic emphasis was placed on the logistical frameworks and operational contingencies for the forthcoming assembly of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General, slated for this autumnal season.



The CIS Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General functions as a pivotal nexus for interjurisdictional collaboration among CIS member states, facilitating synergistic endeavors in criminal adjudication, legal pedagogy, and institutional fortification.

