bp sparks new wave of professional excellence in renewables for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ bp, together with its partners in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects, has successfully completed a transformative vocational training project aimed at developing skills in renewable energy technologies in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This initiative is part of bp and its partners’ commitment to supporting education and sustainable development in the country.

The project aims to equip vocational education students and teachers specializing in this field with the necessary knowledge and practical skills to actively participate in the rapidly developing renewable energy sector. The project consists of two main components:

Establishment of renewable energy training workshops. For this purpose, two fully equipped, modern renewable energy workshops have been established, one for the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Construction and Installation Works and the other for the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.

These innovative workshops provide immersive, hands-on training opportunities based on real renewable energy scenarios. Both workshops are equipped with advanced solar and wind energy systems, allowing students to gain practical skills in line with industry standards.

Development of a comprehensive training module on climate change and the environment, and its inclusion in the vocational education program. The module covers topics such as the scientific basis and impact of global warming, the impact of human activity on climate change, the role of renewable energy sources in mitigating this impact, energy efficiency, and sustainable development.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp Vice President for the Caspian Region, expressed his great satisfaction with the successful completion of a project that will make long-term contributions to the vocational education system and the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan.

"We believe that this project creates valuable opportunities for students to gain practical skills in the field of renewable energy technologies, and for teachers to improve the quality of teaching. Most importantly, the project contributes to the formation of a qualified workforce for Azerbaijan's energy transition by promoting sustainable climate literacy and environmental responsibility among young professionals," he said.

The project was implemented by the World Skills Azerbaijan Public Association. The total cost of this project, which began in May 2024 and ended in July 2025, was 322,000 manat (approximately $189,400).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel