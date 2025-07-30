Israel’s Technion hopes to see growth in Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center’s capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ We hope the capacities of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center will expand further in the coming years, General Director at the Israeli Technion Institute of Technology, Moti Yeger, said at the next graduation day of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, Trend reports.

He expressed his great honor to participate in this event, which is important for both countries, as the new general director of the Technion Institute.

"The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, jointly established by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, and the Technion Institute of Technology in Israel, has already trained 380 cybersecurity specialists.

Each group consists of 100 graduates, many of whom are now working in key positions in Azerbaijan's growing cyber ecosystem," he explained.

Emphasizing that we live in an era of rapid technological change, the director noted that artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity are developing rapidly.

"These tools offer great opportunities, but they must be used with caution and responsibility.

At Technion, we believe that knowledge should be open, but its use should be carried out wisely.

That is why we focus on training skilled professionals. They can protect the digital world that we all rely on.

"The relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan is both strategic and friendly for us. We are proud to work together, and we hope and believe that this program will expand in the coming years," Yeger concluded.

