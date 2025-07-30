Yelo Bank opens new digital branch in Ahmadli (PHOTO)

In its ongoing efforts to provide faster and more convenient service, Yelo Bank has launched a new digital branch. Located at 33b Sarayevo Street (near Ahmadli metro station), the new branch welcomes customers with a bright, modern interior and cutting-edge banking solutions.



Like many of the bank's service centers, the Ahmadli branch follows a fully digital concept. Its key advantage over traditional branches is its ability to save customers time and offer a highly convenient banking experience. Here, customers can carry out essential banking transactions—such as card purchases, loan approvals, and savings account openings—quickly and entirely online.



Gunay Jalilova, Deputy CEO of Yelo Bank, shared her views on the new opening:



“At Yelo Bank, our primary goal is to make banking services more accessible and convenient for everyone. The digital branch concept enables us to offer faster, smarter, and more inclusive financial services.



Alongside the digitization of our core products, we are also optimizing branch-level services, shifting them towards a faster, paperless model. These two approaches are closely linked and play a vital role in enhancing customer satisfaction. Core services such as loan processing, card issuance, and account openings are now delivered fully online—end-to-end. Like our other digital branches, the Ahmadli branch is designed to meet the everyday needs of the community and support the development of digital banking habits.”



Yelo Bank has already introduced similar digital branches in several regions across the country. Customers can access digital banking services in locations such as Agjabadi, Khachmaz, Gabala, Masalli, Tovuz, and Shamakhi. Currently, Yelo Bank operates 22 service points across the capital and regional areas.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!