Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign key deals to strengthen investment ties

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed a series of major commercial agreements totaling more than $490 million during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Ankara, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

The deals aim to implement joint investment projects across key sectors including agro-processing, logistics, and pharmaceuticals.

A centerpiece of the agreements is a $320 million investment project by Tiryaki Holding to construct a high-tech agro-industrial complex in Kazakhstan. The facility will be capable of processing 250,000 tons of wheat and 80,000 tons of legumes annually. The agreement was signed by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Kazak Protein LLP Director K. S. Yuldiz on behalf of Tiryaki Holding.

In the logistics sector, S Sistem Yatirim Lojistik signed a $75 million memorandum of understanding with Kazakh Invest National Company JSC for the construction of logistics centers in Shymkent, Astana, and Almaty. Separately, a $25 million agreement was signed between S Sistem and Kazpost JSC to establish a joint venture that will build a multifunctional logistics hub at Aktobe International Airport.

In the pharmaceutical field, Türkiye’s Orzax Group committed to investing $70 million in a new production facility for biologically active additives in the Turkestan region. The plant will have an annual output capacity of 464 million units, significantly boosting Kazakhstan’s domestic manufacturing base and export potential.

The agreements reflect a broad and deepening investment partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye. According to Kazakh Invest National Company JSC, the projects were made possible through active facilitation by the national investment promotion agency, underscoring the trust of international partners in Kazakhstan’s business climate.