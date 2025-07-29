Masdar-EDF JV, Misk City ink 20-year solar energy deal to power green urban future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, has signed a long-term solar energy agreement with Misk City to supply sustainable electricity for the next 20 years — a key step in the city’s transformation into a model of green urbanism and environmental innovation, Trend reports via Masdar.

Under the deal, Emerge will develop a 621-kilowatt peak (kWp) rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) plant installed atop a carport structure and other buildings within Misk City, located in the northwest of Riyadh. The system is expected to significantly cut the city’s carbon emissions and support its LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification goals.

Misk City is the world’s first nonprofit urban development of its kind and a flagship initiative aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Positioned as a regional hub for education, digital media, culture, and the arts, the city aims to foster creativity, entrepreneurship, and sustainability in a human-centered environment.

The new solar project builds on a framework agreement signed earlier this year and reflects the partners’ shared commitment to decarbonization and innovative clean energy solutions. Emerge will be responsible for the full scope of the project, including engineering, financing, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance.