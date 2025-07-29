Uzbekistan, China strengthen mining sector co-op with fresh investment fund proposal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 29. A meeting was held under the leadership of Omonullo Nasritdinkhodjaev, First Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, with representatives from Chinese companies within the Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The primary topic of discussion was a proposal by the Chinese delegation to establish a $500 million investment fund aimed at advancing cooperation in the mining and geological sectors.

The meeting also reviewed the outcomes of the recent forum on green minerals held in Tashkent. The Chinese partners tipped their hats to the successful organization of the event and underscored its importance in tightening the bonds between the two countries.

Key areas for collaboration were identified, including joint research initiatives, the formation of expert working groups, harmonizing environmental standards, and developing training programs for skilled personnel. Moreover, the talks revolved around the idea of pushing green financing as a way to back sustainable practices in the mining sector.

The Uzbek delegation articulated a robust enthusiasm for these initiatives, indicating a mutual dedication to propelling sustainable mining methodologies and augmenting bilateral synergies.

This development comes amid growing economic ties between the two countries. Bilateral trade exceeded $13 billion in the previous fiscal year, with both nations reaffirming their goal of reaching a $20 billion trade target, as set by their respective leaders.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel