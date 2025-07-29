Turkish company to launch healthcare and industrial projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Turkish diversified conglomerate YDA Holding plans to expand its presence in Kazakhstan through new healthcare, industrial, and logistics projects, Trend reports via Akorda.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on these initiatives during a meeting with Huseyn Arslan, Chairman of YDA Holding. YDA is currently implementing three major projects involving the construction and operation of multidisciplinary hospitals in Turkestan, Astana, and Petropavlovsk. The company also plans to expand the multidisciplinary production capacity of the YDA Industrial Park and build a new sandwich panel manufacturing facility in Astana.

In addition, Arslan presented the company’s proposal to establish a multimodal transit hub in the port city of Aktau, aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s regional logistics capabilities.

President Tokayev welcomed YDA Holding’s long-term strategic interest and praised its growing contribution to Kazakhstan’s development across key sectors.

Originating in 1954, YDA Group maintains a consistent trajectory of expansion, leveraging over fifty years of industry expertise through its inaugural construction and contracting entity, AKSA Construction, founded five decades prior, alongside YDA Construction, which was established thirty-two years ago in honor of the Yaşar Dede Aslan, the Group’s esteemed Honorary President and Founder.

