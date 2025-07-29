Efforts continue to rescue illegally held wild animals in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. At the initiative of the IDEA Public Union, and with the participation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and the Food Safety Agency, urgent investigative actions were carried out at a catering facility in the Buzovna settlement of Khazar district, Trend reports.

The facility, which operated as both an equestrian center and a restaurant under the name “The Farm,” was found to be illegally withholding wild animals.

During the joint inspection, nine spotted deer and one macaque monkey were discovered being held unlawfully. The animals were promptly removed by veterinary experts from the IDEA Animal Care Center and Baku Zoological Park. After initial clinical examinations, they were safely relocated to the Baku Zoological Park to ensure proper care and welfare.

IDEA Public Union urges citizens to adopt a responsible attitude toward animals and to help prevent the illegal captivity of wildlife. Anyone who encounters such cases is encouraged to report them via the “1113” hotline or through the official social media channels of the IDEA Public Union, as part of the “Emergency Assistance to Nature” program.

