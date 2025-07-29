Uzbekistan’s rail cargo sector gains momentum in 1H2025

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 29. A total of 51.6 million tons of major types of cargo were transported on Uzbekistan's state-owned main railway network from January through June 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicates that the volume of cargo transportation increased by 2.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Overall, in 2024, the total volume of major types of cargo transported via Uzbekistan’s public railway network reached 73.9 million tons.

Meanwhile, the number of cargo vehicles operated by Uzbek carriers has increased sevenfold to exceed 26,000, raising their share in international freight operations from 35 percent to 60 percent.

The government is focusing on key initiatives: expanding alternative trade routes, simplifying transit procedures, and negotiating bilateral agreements to reduce or eliminate border fees. These measures aim to streamline cargo flows, enhance connectivity, and mitigate the risks posed by geopolitical disruptions.