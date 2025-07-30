Azerbaijan’s IDDA set to enhance support for university and cyber club programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) plans to further expand cooperation in the field of information security and cybersecurity, as well as support the activities of cyber clubs, Chairman of the IDDA Board of Directors Farid Osmanov said at the next graduation day of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, Trend reports.

Osmanov recalled that the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, established in 2023 with the joint cooperation of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the IDDA, the Israeli Technion Institute of Technology, and the support of PASHA Holding, also continues its work contributing to the development of the above-mentioned areas.

"The center also conducts training on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for ICT executives of state institutions and the private sector within the framework of the CyberCollab project. The importance of these trainings is very great. According to some international studies, many of the growing cyber threats are created precisely through artificial intelligence, and in-depth knowledge of the characteristics of this technology is extremely important for cybersecurity experts," he explained.

Noting that 100 students graduated from the fifth wave of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center today, the chairman noted that 20 of them are 'Red team', 40 are 'Blue team', and 40 are 'Purple team' graduates.

"I would also like to emphasize that 'Purple team' trainings were held for the first time in the country at the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center. The trainings are planned for the next 40 specialists in October of this year.

Our graduates were instilled with both theoretical and practical knowledge by the professional teaching staff of the Technion throughout the training. Various master classes, competitions, and hackathons were held within the framework of the 5th wave. All these events made a significant contribution to the students in terms of acquiring practical skills in the field of cybersecurity, developing analytical and critical thinking skills, learning to work in a team, and building a professional network.

The center has trained 380 graduates to date, and currently, 60 new students have started training," he clarified.

Emphasizing that young people who graduated from the center successfully found jobs and began their professional activities, the chairman noted that in order for students to better prepare for the labor market, human resources specialists at the Center organize career development trainings and encourage their integration into the work environment.

"At the same time, visits to various enterprises are organized for students to get to know real work processes closely. As a result of such steps, 74 percent of graduates from the first four waves have been provided with jobs in accordance with their fields. They are currently working in various positions in both the private and public sectors. For the first time, 28 percent of students from the fifth wave have already received job offers in the fifth month of their studies. This also indicates that approximately 30 percent of students have successfully entered the labor market before the end of their studies," he mentioned.

The official also said that the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center has begun cooperation with vocational and higher education institutions in this direction within the framework of the 'Think Tank' project.

"The main goal of the project is to strengthen human capital in the field of cybersecurity in the country, to increase both theoretical knowledge and practical skills of young people.

Important steps have already been taken in this direction: two new subjects have been added to the relevant curricula, and seminars, trainings, and workshops have been organized for students.

In this framework, cooperation with a number of vocational and higher education institutions is successfully continued. For example, master's students of the SABAH groups of the Azerbaijan Technical University are taught the subject 'Digital Expertise'. Students of the Baku Vocational Education Center for Industry and Innovations are taught the basics of cybersecurity. According to the agreement reached with the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, information security will be taught from the 2025-2026 academic year. In the format agreed with Mingachevir State University, it's planned to teach a subject on cybersecurity in a hybrid form.

In addition, it is planned to hold practical workshops and organize master classes in areas of cooperation with the National Defense University and Baku Engineering University.

In the future, it's planned to further expand cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School, Baku State University, ADA University, University of Economics, and University of Architecture and Construction in the field of information security and cybersecurity, as well as support the activities of cyber clubs," the chairman concluded.

