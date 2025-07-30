Uzbekistan, Serbia advance economic partnership through fresh bilateral deals

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30. The Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held an online meeting with the Minister for International Economic Cooperation of the Republic of Serbia, Nenad Popović, to discuss the development and signing of an Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation as well as a Roadmap for Deepening Economic Partnership, Trend reports.

The talks centered on expanding bilateral trade, economic, and investment collaboration. The parties explored opportunities to increase mutual trade turnover, implement joint industrial and agro-industrial projects, and boost cooperation in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and mechanical engineering.

Special attention was paid to the preparation of upcoming joint events and the strengthening of the institutional framework to support long-term economic cooperation.

Following the negotiations, the sides also agreed to launch an Uzbek-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission to serve as a platform for regular coordination and the prompt resolution of emerging issues.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to intensify business contacts, develop sustainable production chains, and implement projects with high added value, contributing to more resilient and diversified economic relations.

The agreements reached are expected to give a new impetus to Uzbek-Serbian economic cooperation, enhancing strategic ties and promoting mutually beneficial growth.

Earlier, in Belgrade, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Serbia Oybek Shakhavdinov met with Nikola Stojanović, State Secretary of the Serbian Ministry of Domestic and Foreign Trade. During the talks, the sides also discussed the launch of the Intergovernmental Commission and explored potential areas for cooperation in the field of labor migration.