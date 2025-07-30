EBRD launches first portfolio risk-sharing pilot in Montenegro

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is stepping up support for Montenegro’s micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through a €20 million risk-sharing guarantee with Crnogorska Komercijalna Banka (CKB). This landmark pilot project aims to boost local lending, addressing critical financing gaps and strengthening the country’s banking sector resilience.

