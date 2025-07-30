Tajikistan, Iran forge ahead to supercharge co-op across multiple sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 30. The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, held talks with Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, in Dushanbe to discuss the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

In the course of the meeting, the sides expressed a shared interest in expanding collaboration in a wide range of areas, including energy, industry, international transportation, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, healthcare, and culture.

The officials noted with satisfaction the progress made in strengthening mutually beneficial ties, particularly in light of the outcomes of recent high-level meetings and negotiations.

Special attention was given to enhancing cooperation in trade and economic relations, with both sides emphasizing the importance of deepening practical engagement.

The meeting also featured a constructive exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.