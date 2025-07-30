KazMunayGas shows strong growth in crude processing and oil transportation
KazMunayGas reported significant growth in crude oil processing and petroleum product output across its refineries in Kazakhstan and Romania during the first half of 2025. The company also experienced an increase in oil transportation volumes via pipelines and maritime routes, supported by improved operational stability and expanded refinery throughput.
