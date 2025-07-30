Azerbaijan engages stakeholders to boost business in liberated territories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Increasing business activity in Azerbaijan's liberated territories was discussed, the Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X page, Trend reports.

The discussion took place during the inaugural meetings of the sub-working groups on "Economic Growth" and "Integration of the Economy of the Territories into Domestic and Global Value Chains for Sustainable Settlement", formed to draft the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030" and the "Second State Programme on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of Azerbaijan".

"Together with colleagues, we reaffirmed the goals and action plans aligned with the country’s socio-economic development priorities.

We underscored the importance of diversifying the economy, promoting investment, supporting entrepreneurs, stimulating business activity in the liberated territories, fostering private-sector growth, advancing an export-oriented development model, and further improving the business environment," the post reads.

