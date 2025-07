TEHRAN, Iran, July 30. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set to visit Tajikistan, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei announced, Trend reports.

According to the spokesperson, Araqchi will arrive in Dushanbe on July 30, where he is scheduled to hold talks with senior Tajik officials.

The visit will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and discussing key regional and international developments.