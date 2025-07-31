Kazakhstan’s transport sector sees steady growth in 1H2025
Kazakhstan's transport sector showed positive momentum in the first half of 2025, with growth observed across freight and passenger transport. The main contributions came from rail, road, and pipeline transport, driven by economic recovery and continued infrastructure development
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy