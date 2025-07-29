IRENA commends Uzbekistan's clean energy accomplishments

Uzbekistan has made significant strides in expanding its renewable energy capacity, nearly doubling its output in just one year, according to new data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). While the country’s green energy push continues to accelerate, recent figures from the National Statistics Committee reveal a slight dip in overall electricity production in early 2025, highlighting the complex dynamics of the energy sector.

