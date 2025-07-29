Turkmenistan expands foreign trade reach through apparel deal with Kyrgyzstan

The purchase was made on the foreign market and reflects the growing interest of regional partners in Turkmenistan’s textile and apparel products. The SCRMET serves as Turkmenistan’s main platform for foreign trade in commodities, offering regular auctions for petroleum products, textiles, agricultural goods, and chemical products.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register