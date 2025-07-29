Uzbekistan teams up with Airbus to launch advanced pilot training program

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 29. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held talks with Johan Pelissier, President of Airbus for Europe, to discuss the deepening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and France in the civil aviation sector, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on expanding collaboration, particularly in modernizing and enlarging Uzbekistan’s aircraft fleet to support increased tourist flows and improve the country’s international connectivity.

A key outcome of the talks was the agreement to establish a specialized pilot training program through a strategic partnership between Tashkent State Transport University and Airbus. The initiative aims to foster the development of highly skilled aviation professionals and enhance the country's aviation capacity.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airports, the country’s airport management company, reported strong operational growth in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

From January through June 2025, the country’s international airports served 7,059,084 passengers, including 1,252,724 domestic and 5,806,359 international travelers — marking a 10 percent year-on-year increase.

Additionally, the number of flights handled nationwide rose by 12 percent, reaching a total of 59,960 flights, of which 17,553 were domestic and 42,407 international.