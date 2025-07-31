Iran amplifies loan allocation to empower startups

Iran’s banks significantly increased loan support to startups, with a 57.9% rise in loan volume during the first quarter of the Iranian year 2025 compared to the previous year. This surge, driven primarily by non-state banks, reflects growing financial backing for the country’s startup ecosystem, totaling nearly $7 billion in loans over the past year.

