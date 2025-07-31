Iran scales down product imports in early 2025
Iran’s imports fell by around 14% in value and 3% in volume during the first four months of the current Iranian year, compared to the same period last year. The country imported roughly $18 billion worth of essential goods, mainly from the UAE, China, and other key partners.
