Uzbekistan’s citizens hit new heights in overseas tourism growth
In the first half of 2025, outbound tourism among Uzbek citizens has seen a notable increase, with millions traveling abroad primarily to neighboring countries and popular regional destinations. New data from the National Statistics Committee reveals shifting trends in travel preferences, highlighting Uzbekistan’s growing engagement with international tourism.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy