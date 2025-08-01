Azerbaijan's currency reserves significantly surpass foreign public debt

Azerbaijan’s currency reserves reached $77.7 billion as of July 1, 2025, exceeding the country’s foreign public debt by about 15.5 times. The external debt stood at $5.01 billion, or 6.5 percent of the projected GDP. Nearly 50 percent of this debt is due within five years, with the rest maturing over longer terms.

