Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. The Balkans

Montenegro firmly advances on its path to EU membership

The Balkans Materials 2 August 2025 13:37 (UTC +04:00)
Montenegro firmly advances on its path to EU membership
Photo: Government website of Montenegro

Follow Trend on

Abdul Karimkhanov
Abdul Karimkhanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Filip Ivanović, highlighted the strong cooperation between the Government and Parliament, Trend reports citing the country's government website.

This collaboration led to the adoption of key laws from the European agenda, marking significant progress in the EU negotiation process.

Thanks to the strong cooperation between the Government and the Parliament, key laws from the EU agenda have been passed, paving the way to close several negotiation chapters by the end of the year.

Montenegro is demonstrating stability, determination, and commitment to the set goal – Montenegro as the 28th EU member, Deputy Prime Minister Ivanović stated.

He also highlighted that the progress made in fulfilling the obligations of the European agenda confirms the political will and institutional maturity needed for the successful conclusion of the accession negotiations.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more