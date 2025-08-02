Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price
On August 2, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 825 million rials ($1,438), up from 801 million rials ($1,396) on July 31. The older version sold for 747 million rials ($1,302), while half and quarter coins traded at 444 million rials ($774) and 262 million rials ($456). One gram of 18-carat gold cost 74 million rials ($129).
