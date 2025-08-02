Turkmenhimiya offering wide range of polyethylene pipes at state exchange
The listed products, manufactured at the Turkmenturba plant, include pipes of various diameters and pressure ratings. All lots are offered on a prepayment basis under EXW conditions and are priced in US dollars.
