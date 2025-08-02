Uzbekistan, Pakistan joining forces to weave stronger fabric in textile industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 2. The Uztextileprom Association held a meeting with the leadership of Rahim Embroidery, a leading Pakistani yarn manufacturing company, at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the textile industry, implementing joint projects, and exchanging advanced technologies. The Uzbek side presented detailed information about the production capacities of domestic enterprises, their export potential, and the favorable conditions available for industry development.

Representatives of Embroidery expressed strong interest in the Uzbek market and confirmed their readiness to actively participate in joint investment projects and the introduction of modern technologies.

Consequent to the discussions, both parties delineated multiple initiatives geared towards cultivating a synergistic alliance within the textile domain. The articulated consensus signifies a pivotal advancement in the fortification of economic synergies between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

