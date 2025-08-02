Output of Iranian South Pars Gas Company hitting ground running at its second refinery

Iran processed over 8 billion cubic meters of gas at the second refinery of the South Pars Gas Company between March and July, contributing significantly to the national gas network. The plant currently produces about 59 million cubic meters of gas per day, with a portion supplying raw materials for the petrochemical sector.

