Output of Iranian South Pars Gas Company hitting ground running at its second refinery
Iran processed over 8 billion cubic meters of gas at the second refinery of the South Pars Gas Company between March and July, contributing significantly to the national gas network. The plant currently produces about 59 million cubic meters of gas per day, with a portion supplying raw materials for the petrochemical sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy