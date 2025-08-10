Serbia welcomes Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. “The Republic of Serbia welcomes the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia, signed in Washington D.C., on August 8 under the auspices of the United States, and commends the constructive engagement of both parties, as well as the significant role of U.S. President Donald Trump in facilitating this achievement,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Serbia said on the X social media platform, Trend reports.

“This marks an important step towards lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus. The Republic of Serbia will continue to advocate for peaceful dialogue, regional connectivity, and enhanced cooperation among all countries, based on mutual respect and full adherence to international law and order,” the ministry added.