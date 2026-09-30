September 27 holds special historical and spiritual importance - Azerbaijani parliament speaker

Details added: first version posted on 11:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. September 27 holds special historical and spiritual importance for the Azerbaijani people, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at a plenary session of the parliament today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Gafarova noted that the Victory march launched by the Armed Forces on that day six years ago ushered in a new era in Azerbaijan's history.

She also noted that the victory achieved in the 44-day Second Karabakh War led to the liberation of the majority of cities and villages from Armenia's 30-year occupation and paved the way for the restoration of the state's territorial integrity.

Gafarova pointed out that the one-day anti-terror measures conducted in September 2023 marked the completion of the most crucial stage in ensuring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"Our state's sovereignty has been fully restored, and the authority of the country's Constitution has been established across its entire territory," she stressed.

The speaker further said that these historic achievements embody the triumph of the strategic course initiated by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and continued by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Azerbaijan is eternally grateful to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and to our brave soldiers and officers who bestowed historic victories over the enemy upon our people," Gafarova said.

She emphasized that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the Motherland and the people are not forgotten and never will be.

Gafarova recalled that in accordance with the President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated December 2, 2020, Remembrance Day has been observed in the country for six years now.

She emphasized that Remembrance Day holds profound nationwide significance.

According to her, preserving the memory of the martyrs strengthens the bond between generations.

"Preserving the memory of the martyrs strengthens the bond between generations and helps us better understand the value of a sovereign and strong Azerbaijan," she added.