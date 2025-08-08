PASHA Holding successfully continues the “Fərqindəlik” project launched in 2025

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, PASHA Holding continues to make a significant contribution to improving health literacy across the country and expanding opportunities for early diagnosis through the “Fərqindəlik” project. Launched at the beginning of 2025, the project has so far successfully completed the first phase, with the second phase still in progress.



The first phase, held in March-April under the slogan “Early Examination Saves Lives!”, included mobile medical campaigns in eight districts of the country. Implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, All Medical company, local clinics, and municipal authorities, these activities provided medical examinations to a total of 2,910 individuals.



As a result of the examinations:



990 people were diagnosed with diabetes and hormonal disorders,

330 people were found to have thyroid pathologies,

810 people were identified with previously undiagnosed cases of diabetes.



A total of 450 high-risk individuals were referred to the Compulsory Health Insurance system. In addition, 890 individuals received glucometers (a device used to measure blood sugar levels, helping individuals monitor diabetes).



The second phase of the project, which began in August, will continue throughout September as well. During this stage, mobile medical examinations have already been conducted in Kurdamir and Imishli, with upcoming visits planned for Salyan and Lankaran.



The “Fərqindəlik” project not only improves access to primary healthcare for people in the regions but also promotes healthier lifestyle habits and facilitates early disease detection.