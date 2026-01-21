Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 21 January 2026 22:09 (UTC +04:00)
Qarabag takes early lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in Baku (UPDATE)
Photo: UEFA

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The match between Azerbaijani football club Qarabag and German Eintracht Frankfurt, taking place in Baku as part of the 7th round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, saw the opening of the scoring, Trend reports.

Qarabag player Camilo Duran scored in the fourth minute of the match.

21:54 (GMT+4) The UEFA Champions League match of the 7th round between Qarabag and German Eintracht Frankfurt has started, Trend reports.

The match between the teams began at 09:45 p.m. at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov.

