Canada hails Azerbaijani-Armenian agreements as key step towards lasting peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Canada welcomes the agreements reached in Washington last week between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

"By initialing the peace agreement and both acknowledging Armenia and Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, these countries have taken important steps toward a just and durable peace for the people of this region," said Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Anita Anand, in a statement.

In the same statement, Canada expressed its gratitude for President Trump's mediation efforts and restated its resolve to see the South Caucasus region prosper and be peacefully resolved in the future.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).

