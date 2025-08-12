American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan welcomes historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) warmly welcomes the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, marking a new chapter of stability, cooperation, and economic opportunity for the South Caucasus region.

AmCham Azerbaijan believes that this landmark development will not only foster long-term peace but also create a more favorable environment for trade, investment, and sustainable growth. The Chamber sees this as an important step towards strengthening regional economic integration and opening new avenues for international business partnerships.



On this occasion, AmCham Azerbaijan expresses its sincere gratitude to the United States of America and its President, Donald J. Trump, for their role and support in facilitating this agreement. The Chamber values the continued commitment of the U.S. to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.



Peace and stability are essential foundations for economic development and this historic agreement opens the door to new opportunities, benefiting both nations and the wider region. We are grateful for the constructive engagement of our international partners in making this possible.



As one of the leading business associations in Azerbaijan, representing over 270 member companies from various sectors, AmCham Azerbaijan remains committed to fostering dialogue, building partnerships, and supporting initiatives that contribute to sustainable peace and economic progress.



About AmCham Azerbaijan

Founded in 1996, the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is one of the largest and most influential business organizations in the country. With a membership comprising over 270 companies, AmCham serves as a bridge between the business community, the Government of Azerbaijan, and international partners, promoting a favorable business climate and advancing U.S.-Azerbaijan economic relations.