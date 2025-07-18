Final stage of 'Yukselish' leadership contest kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18.​ The final stage of the "Yukselish" competition has officially begun at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

The opening of the final phase will feature two official segments.

In the first part of the event, speeches will be delivered by Chair of the Competition’s Organizing Committee and Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Farah Aliyeva, Minister of Finance, Sahil Babayev, Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, Chair of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Rovshan Mammadov, and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the Yukselish competition’s Working Group, Farhad Hajiyev.

This year’s contest coincides with the declaration of the 2024 as Year of Constitution and Sovereignty in Azerbaijan, as per a presidential decree. It also marks the fifth anniversary of the historic victory in the Patriotic War and the fifth season of the “Yukselish” competition.

As part of preparations for the final stage, a three-day training program was held involving 55 experts. These specialists assessed participants through simulations modeled on real exam scenarios and were briefed on evaluation criteria, the operation of assessment centers, and the responsibilities of experts.

The evaluation process follows the “Assessment Conference” methodology, recognized internationally for its objectivity. This approach allows for a comprehensive review of each candidate's performance, with final decisions made through collegial deliberation.

During the final stage, participants will showcase their knowledge and leadership skills through the “Manager’s Role” simulation.

Over the course of three days, 124 participants—those who successfully passed the previous four rounds—will compete for top honors. The final round concludes on July 20, culminating in the announcement of the new winners of the “Yukselish” competition.

The “Yukselish” contest was established by a presidential decree on July 26, 2019. Winners receive a personalized one-year development plan under the guidance of mentors, along with a financial award.

A separate decree was signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 18, 2024, in connection with the fifth season of the “Yukselish” contest.

