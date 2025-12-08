Preservation of Azerbaijani language remains priority for state policy ...(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8.​ The conference aims to outline strategies for safeguarding and advancing the Azerbaijani language, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference on “Strategy for the Development of the Azerbaijani Language as the State Language: Current Situation and Prospects,” Gafarova emphasized that the Azerbaijani language is central to the nation’s historical memory and the foundation of statehood.

"The parliament plays a central role in strengthening the legal and institutional framework for language policy. Laws, decisions, and programs aimed at protecting and developing our language are realized through the active participation of the parliament.

The responsibility for preserving the language rests not only on state bodies but on society as a whole. The parliament ensures that legislative initiatives, integration of the language into educational programs, and modernization of scientific terminology are consistently and successfully implemented,” she said.

The Speaker added that the development of the Azerbaijani language has always been at the center of state policy.

"The Law on the State Language and other normative legal acts have established essential mechanisms for the application of our language. The preservation of the Azerbaijani language and the development of literary language standards remain among the priority directions of state policy,” Gafarova added.