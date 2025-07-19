Turkmenistan rolls out test version of digital trading platform
The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan has launched a test version of the "Personal Account" digital platform, aimed at improving access to trading services and boosting transparency. The initiative is part of the country's broader digitalization agenda outlined in national strategy documents through 2025.
