Tax revenues from private sector in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan elevate for 7M2025
Nakhchivan collected 140.6 million manat ($82.9 million) in taxes from January to July 2025, up 20.3 percent year-on-year. Private sector payments rose 29.8 percent to 95.3 million manat ($56.2 million). Insurance contributions reached 2.7 million manat ($1.6 million) for unemployment and 18.1 million manat ($10.7 million) for health.
