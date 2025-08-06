Azerbaijan tallies number of active taxpayers in Nakhchivan

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

The number of active taxpayers in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region increased by 12.5 percent to 21,630 as of August 1, 2025. Active VAT payers rose by 12.8 percent, reaching 589 during the same period. Meanwhile, the number of active business entities grew by 10.4 percent to 5,999 compared to last year.

