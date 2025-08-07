Iran raises bar for product exports via its Astara customs
Iran’s exports through the Astara border customs point rose by 25 percent in value and 21 percent in weight in the first four months of the current Iranian year. A total of 350,000 tons of goods worth $208 million were exported during the period.
