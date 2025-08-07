Azerbaijani state budget revenues hit projections in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues hit 23.48 billion manat ($13.9 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, beating forecasts by 707.9 million manat ($417.7 million). Tax revenues totaled 10.56 billion manat ($6.23 billion), and oil fund transfers reached 8.45 billion manat ($4.98 billion). Budget spending was 19.94 billion manat ($11.76 billion), or 96.9 percent.
