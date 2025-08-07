Azerbaijan's state budget surplus posts uptick in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues reached 23.5 billion manat ($13.9 billion) from January to July 2025. This exceeded the forecast by 707.9 million manat ($417.7 million) or 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, expenditures totaled 19.9 billion manat ($11.76 billion), resulting in a 3.5 billion manat ($2.08 billion) budget surplus, 13.1 percent higher than last year.
