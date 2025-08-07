Azerbaijani State Oil Fund fully executes its budget obligation in 7M2025
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) completed its full budget transfer during the first seven months of 2025. SOFAZ transferred 8.4 billion manat ($4.98 billion), achieving the forecast in full.
