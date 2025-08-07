Azerbaijan spills beans on state mortgage lending volume

The Azerbaijani Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has provided 3.57 billion manat ($2 billion) in loans to 54,984 borrowers. Another 581 million manat ($343 million) was issued with guarantees and subsidies. So far, 7,751 apartments have been allocated through rent-to-own schemes.

