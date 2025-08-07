Tatneft branch in Turkmenistan bids tender for truck equipment and personnel services
All tender proposals must be submitted in sealed envelopes labeled "A" and "B" in two copies no later than 18:00 on August 14, 2025. Proposals received after the deadline will not be accepted.
