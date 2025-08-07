Azerbaijan highlights major boost in trade relations with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $377.2 million from January through June 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that this is $79.5 million, or 25.1 percent, more than the same period of 2024.

Trade operations with Georgia over the reporting period accounted for 1.62 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

Azerbaijan's exports to Georgia from January through June of this year amounted to $329.7 million. This is $57.4 million, or 21.1 percent, more than the same period of 2024.

At the same time, Azerbaijan's imports from Georgia from January through June 2025 amounted to $66.2 million, which is $22.1 million, or 50 percent, more than the same period of 2024.

In addition, Azerbaijan exported non-oil goods worth $154.8 million to Georgia from January through June 2025. This is $41 million, or 36.1 percent, more than the first six months of 2024.

Over the reporting period, non-oil exports to Georgia accounted for 8.82 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports. Thus, Georgia ranked third among countries receiving the most non-oil products from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $24.4 billion from January through June 2025. This figure is $2.6 billion, or 12.1 percent, higher than the same period last year.

Of the foreign trade turnover, $12.8 billion was accounted for by exports and $11.5 billion by imports. Over the past year, exports decreased by 0.2 percent and imports increased by 29.9 percent. Consequently, foreign trade showed a positive balance of $1.3 billion. This is $2.6 billion, or three times less than a year earlier.